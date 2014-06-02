Fast Market Research recommends "PCs - Notebooks in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- PCs - Notebooks in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers netbook and notebook PCs for use in the home, business and other organizations. Market size is based on sales through all retail outlets and direct sales to consumers, businesses and other organizations. Market size for PCs - Notebooks in South Africa is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Netbooks
- Notebooks
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Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Acer Incorporated, Mecer (Pty) Ltd, Toshiba Corp, Samsung Group, Others
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