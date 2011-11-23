New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Peripheral Vascular Stents - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- GlobalData's new report, "Peripheral Vascular Stents - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" provides key data, information and analysis on the global peripheral vascular stents market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the peripheral vascular stents market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.
- Key segments covered include Fem-pop Stents, Iliac Artery Stents, Renal Stents, Carotid Artery Stents and Infrapop Stents.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017. Company shares data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within the peripheral vascular stents market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Cordis Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R.Bard, Inc. and Covidien (ev3).
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the peripheral vascular stents market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the peripheral vascular stents market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global peripheral vascular stents market and the factors shaping it.
