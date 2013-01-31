New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Portugal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The Portuguese personal accident and health insurance segment registered a decline in gross written premium terms during the review period (2007-2011). The segment accounted for 10.9% of the industry's total written premium in 2011. The decline was attributed to the country's weak economic development and the ongoing sovereign debt crisis in EU member states. The growth was further discouraged by the declining number of international travelers from Portugal and therefore a weakened demand for travel insurance products during the review period. Moreover, the presence of national and state-run universal health insurance schemes decelerated the growth of private insurance policies. The Portuguese government took decisive actions and introduced an economic stimulus package to spur the country's economy and improve its macroeconomic fundamentals. The segment's written premium is anticipated to value EUR1.2 billion (US$1.67 billion) in 2016, after increasing at a projected CAGR of 0.4% over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Portugal:
- It provides historical values for Portugal's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Portugal's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Portugal
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fidelidade Mundial, AXA Portugal, Companhia De Seguros Acoreana, SA, Imperio Bonanca
