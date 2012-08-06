Fast Market Research recommends "Pharmaceutical Leaders 2012 - Key Trends, Emerging Strategies and Financial Analysis of the Top Performers" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- GlobalData's "Pharmaceutical Leaders 2012 - Key Trends, Emerging Strategies and Financial Analysis of the Top Performers" Report integrates deep research of top players in the pharmaceutical industry with our proprietary analysis and ranking methodology to reveal top performers, industry trends, and the strategies that successful companies are using to stay ahead in the increasingly demanding pharmaceutical marketplace. Clients can use this report for strategic planning and tracking of competitor strategies. The report covers major drug approvals and significant M&A and license agreements, as well as other significant cost-containment and operations strategies.
Scope
- Full financial details and for the top 25 pharmaceutical companies including detailed analysis of key performance metrics.
- Analysis of the key drivers, trends, and strategies employed by leading companies across important geographic regions including the US, EU, Japan, Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and other emerging markets.
- In addition to the six major therapy areas of cardiovascular disease, central nervous system (CNS), diabetes and metabolic, immunology, oncology, and respiratory diseases, the report analyzes the leading players in the generic pharmaceuticals market.
- The report includes analysis of important events in 2010 and 2011 that drove the success of leading companies during the year.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Analyze and emulate the strategies that successful companies are using to maintain their lead in the increasingly competitive global pharmaceutical market.
- Understand the underlying financial metrics that differentiate certain companies from the pack in terms of growth and profitability, even if they are not revenue leaders.
- Identify the important disease areas, types of products, and geographical areas where successful companies are expanding to ensure their future success.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
