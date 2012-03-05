New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Phenol Global Market to 2020 - Consistent Demand for Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resins & Caprolactam Will Drive Future Growth"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- 'Phenol Global Market to 2020 - Consistent Demand for Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resins & Caprolactam Will Drive Future Growth' is an in-depth report from GBI Research focusing on the demand side of the global phenol industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global phenol demand in all of the major global regions. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting phenol demand in various regions. Global phenol demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments and price, and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level, is also provided. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global phenol market covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the phenol market for all major global regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the phenol markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.
- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions.
- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all major countries.
- Phenol import and export trends in all major countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global phenol market.
- To obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the phenol market in different regions of the world.
- To identify the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications in order to increase business revenue.
- To develop custom strategies based on the current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of phenol.
- To benefit from the advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts of demand, production and end-user analysis.
- To benchmark different geographies by the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of phenol.
- To gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the phenol market in different regions of the world.
