Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Photographic Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Photographic services' market in Saudi Arabia expands 43% in value terms over review period to reach SR611 million in 2012. Households represent major customer group for photographic services, accounting for 73% of market size; business-to-business clients rank second. Turnover of local companies remains virtually equal to size of domestic market at SR615 million 2012. Local companies' profitability expands almost four percentage points over 2007-2012 to stay at 39% of total turnover at end of review period. Value of exports increases 20% per annum over review period to reach SR2 million in 2012. Revenue expected to see 8% CAGR over forecast period to reach RS965 in 2018.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Photographic Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7494. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Photographic Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7494 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Consumer and Commercial Photography, Film Processing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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