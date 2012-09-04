Fast Market Research recommends "Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Major Projects to 2016" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- "Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Major Projects to 2016", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, that analyzes the global planned oil and gas pipelines market. The report provides information about the global planned pipelines market until 2016. The report gives information on planned pipeline lengths by the top five countries and the top five companies in each region. It also covers key planned pipeline projects in each region. The report also provides key trends and issues in the pipeline industry. The report is built using the data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a detailed analysis of the planned oil and gas pipeline markets, and the key companies, trends and issues in the industry until 2016. The report primarily focuses on -
- The planned oil and gas pipelines market
- The top five countries and top five companies, by planned pipeline length, for each region
- The key planned pipeline projects in each region
- The key issues and trends in pipeline sector
- The competitive landscape of the planned pipeline sector, and a comparison between the key companies and planned pipeline projects
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capabilities. It will allow you to -
- Keep abreast of various planned oil and gas pipeline projects across the world.
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned pipeline markets.
- Identify issues and trends in the planned pipeline markets.
- Analyze and make comparisons between different companies present in the pipeline markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GAIL (India) Limited, China national Petroleum Corporation, OAO Gazprom, TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Transneft
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Planned Projects to 2015
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2014 - Details of Global Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines
- Planned Oil Refineries - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2016
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2011 - Details of Global Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015
- Planned Oil and Underground Gas Storage Markets - Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2015
- Pipeline Industry to 2015 - Energy Demand in Asia Pacific and Uptake of Unconventional Gas Driving Growth
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) - Global Market Analysis, Capacity Forecast and Competitive Landscape to 2014
- Oil and Gas Storage Industry to 2015 - Cost Reduction Strategies in the Form of Storage Facility Sharing to Boost the Market
- Top 10 Emerging Refining Markets - Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2016