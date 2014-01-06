New Market Study, "Poland Food & Drink Report Q1 2014", Has Been Published

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Poland Food & Drink Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- We are witnessing signs of the anticipated export-driven recovery of the Polish economy, which should bring low inflation, solid wage growth and an improving labour market that will bolster household purchasing power. Monetary policy will remain supportive of household consumption, as we do not expect the National Bank of Poland to shift record-low rates higher until the second half of 2014. Overall, we remain optimistic for Poland's growth prospects in 2014 and expect a recovery in both domestic and external demand.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +0.41%; forecast compound annual growth (CAGR) to 2017 = +3.54%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales value growth = +1.11%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.79%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales value growth = +2.88%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +4.42%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +4.39%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.57%.
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Key Industry Trends
Foreign Companies Attracted to Confectionery Opportunities: In October 2013, UK-based private equity group Bridgepoint acquired Poland-based biscuit producer Dr Gerard, a unit of France-based Groupe Poult, to capitalise on the rising demand for sweet products in Poland. The financial details of the transaction had not been disclosed at the time of writing. Bridgepoint expects to take advantage of the highly fragmented Polish biscuit market, which it projects to grow at an annual rate of 6%.
Hoop to Distribute Tata Tea Products in Poland in Non-Mass Grocery Retail (MGR): In October 2013, the website ekonomia.rp.pl reported that soft drinks manufacturer Hoop Polska is partnering Tata Tea Global to distribute the latter's products within the non-MGR channel. The decision is partly based on the two companies' counter-seasonality, with tea being more in demand in autumn and winter, and soft drinks in spring and summer.
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