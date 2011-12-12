Fast Market Research recommends "Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in France to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- GlobalData's report, Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in France to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance provides an in-depth coverage of France Polycarbonate industry. The research presents Polycarbonate demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of France Polycarbonate industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Polycarbonate industry market dynamics in France from 2000 to 2015 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2015 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
How this report will help you:
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polycarbonate industry in France
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Polycarbonate industry in France
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in the UK to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Canada to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in India to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Italy to 2015 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in China to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Japan to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants