New Market Study, "Polyolefins World - June 2013", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Polyolefins World - June 2013" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The global polyolefins market witnessed a slightly improved supply and demand scenario in June 2013. The supply of both Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) was limited in most regions due to planned maintenance shutdowns, while demand from downstream industries increased. Feedstock olefins prices rose in June, which brought about an increase in polyolefins prices.
Scope
- Analyses monthly price trends in Asia and North America region
- Details significant developments in the polyolefin industry
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the pricing trend in polyolefin industry in Asia and North America region
- Formulate strategies based on recent changes in the polyolefin industry including plant and company updates.
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