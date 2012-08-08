New Market Study: "Polyurethane Global Market to 2016 - Growth of Rigid and Flexible Polyurethane Foams in Asia-Pacific to Drive Global Demand"

New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Polyurethane Global Market to 2016 - Growth of Rigid and Flexible Polyurethane Foams in Asia-Pacific to Drive Global Demand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- "Polyurethane Global Market to 2016 - Growth of Rigid and Flexible Polyurethane Foams in Asia-Pacific to Drive Global Demand" is an in-depth report from GBI Research which is focused on the demand side of the global polyurethane industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global polyurethane demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting polyurethane demand in various regions. Global polyurethane demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments and price and a competitive landscape, at both regional and country level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polyurethane market covering all the major parameters.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the polyurethane market for all major global regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the polyurethane markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Demand volume share by the major end-user applications in all the major regions
- MDI (Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diphenyl diisocyanate) and PO (Propylene Oxide) pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries.
- MDI (Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diphenyl diisocyanate) and PO (Propylene Oxide) Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major regions.
- MDI (Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diphenyl diisocyanate) and PO (Propylene Oxide) Installed and Forecast Capacity share analysis of the major countries in all the major regions.
- The polyurethane import and export trends in all major countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries.
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping your current and potential future markets.
- Identify key growth markets for your products from validated, country-level data and analysis.
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chematur Engineering AB, Hansa Group AG, Huntsman Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Polyurethane Industry, Petrochemical Industries Investment, Petroquimica Rio Tercero S.a., Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, The National Petrochemical Company, Wanhua Industrial Group
