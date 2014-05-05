Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Portable Players in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Portable players are slowly coming towards the end of their lifecycle as both portable MP3 players and portable media players are being replaced by newer electronic products like smartphones and tablets. Sales declined by 7% in volume terms in 2012 while an even steeper slump was prevented by growing sales of e-readers.
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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