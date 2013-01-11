Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market - Global Assessment & Forecast-(2013-2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Power line communication (PLC) is a technology that enables sending communication data over electric power cables. Power line communication is used at different frequency bands depending on signal transmission characteristics of the power wiring and the application for which it is being used. PLC's areas of application are across voltage ranges in both - power transmission and distribution. In this regard, the utilities are favoring implementation of the PLC systems in their substation automation projects. In addition to this, the medium and low voltages area of application is seeing an uptrend with respect to adoption of PLC solution as cost-effective and, in turn, favorable. Typical application in medium voltage range is smart grid and in low voltage is home automation and networking. PLC has its advantages and disadvantages in the different environments it is used in, but the fact that it does not require any external wiring infrastructure keeps pushing it to the forefront.
Apart from these applications in smart grids, home networking, and M2M communications in the Neighborhood area network (NAN) and Home area network (HAN), PLC also has a few niche long-haul applications in areas like irrigation, internal automobile communication, railroad and transport applications, etc.
PLC is broadly classified into two types by available technologies:
Narrowband PLC
Broadband PLC
Narrowband PLC typically allows low data transfer rates and works at lower frequencies and has a longer range. Broadband PLC allows high speed data transfer, works at higher frequency ranges, and has low range.
Narrowband PLC has garnered a lot of attention off late due to its use in applications pertaining to the smart grid. Some of its major applications include Automated Meter Reading (AMR), street light control, electric-vehicle charging, etc. Broadband PLC has found its use as a "last mile" technology in applications like Internet access and home networking and control.
Narrowband-PLC is expected to witness a faster growth rate and has great potential with respect to smart grid and M2M applications. Narrowband PLC with its simple, reliable, and highly cost-effective solutions provide a perfect medium for two-way communications across the grid. Thus, PLC is in the initial growing phases in the smart grid application. In the other applications, PLC is at the introduction stage or has just started growing.
