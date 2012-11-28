Recently published research from GBI Research, "Power Management Integrated Circuits (IC) Market to 2016 - Demand for Increasing Functionality in Smartphones and Tablets, and Rise in Smart Grid Utilization to Drive Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
GBI Research's report, "Power Management Integrated Circuits (IC) Market to 2016 - Demand for Increasing Functionality in Smartphones and Tablets, and Rise in Smart Grid Utilization to Drive Growth", provides key information and analysis on the opportunities of power management IC market. The report provides information on industry dynamics, key suppliers, and the sales revenue and sales volume of power management ICs. The report also provides forecasts for power management ICs based on product type, region and end-application until 2016. Market size forecasts until 2016 are provided for voltage regulators, controllers and converters. The application markets-IT/computers, communications, consumer electronics, industrial/medical and automotive/defense are also discussed.
With the rising demand for multi-featured portable gadgets, the demand for power management ICs is increasing. The potential growth markets for power management ICs include electric vehicles, renewable energy and smart grid markets, LED lighting and energy harvesting.
Scope
Scope
- The market size of power management ICs in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. Historic data from 2004 to 2011 is provided, along with forecasts until 2016.
- The market size of voltage regulators, converters and controllers in terms of sales revenue and sales volume, including historic data from 2004 to 2011 and forecast data until 2016.
- The market in key regions, such as the North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and, South and Central America is discussed. Major countries in each region, like the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan are also covered.
- The market sizes for key applications, such as IT/computers, communications, consumer electronics, industrial/medical and automotive/defense are discussed
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies, such as Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and Infineon are given.
- Analytical frameworks, such as a Porter's five forces analysis and a Growth Prospect Analysis, are used to give a comprehensive view of the global power management IC market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Linear Technology, STMicroelectronics, Maxim Integrated Products
