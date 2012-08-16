New Market Study: "Power Rental Market by End-User Industry, Peak, Prime/Base & Standby Application, Diesel & Gas Generator/Engine Type - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)"

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Power Rental Market by End-User Industry, Peak, Prime/Base & Standby Application, Diesel & Gas Generator/Engine Type - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)", is now available at Fast Market Research