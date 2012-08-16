Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Power Rental Market by End-User Industry, Peak, Prime/Base & Standby Application, Diesel & Gas Generator/Engine Type - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- The report covers power rental market in all geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa as well as major countries like Australia, China, India, Japan, U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, UAE and others.
The data, assessments and analysis provided in 'Power Rental Market, by end user industry, peak, prime/base & standby application, diesel & gas generator/engine type - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)' provides worldwide study on Power Rental market revenue by application: prime/continuous, standby, and peak load; market by end user industry segments: construction, utilities, industrial sector, Mining, Oil & Gas, events, shipping and others. The report also comprises market segmentation by type of generators i.e. diesel, natural gas, and others.
The rental business of the power equipment market has received a substantial boost in recent years. Rental power market suffered setback in 2008 due to economic crisis as major share of revenues are from Europe and North America markets. However, new potential markets opened and recovery of mature markets boosted revenues. Power rental market which is estimated to have $6.4 illion revenue in 2011 is forecasted to grow from $7.8 billion in 2012 to $17 illion in 2017. During 2011 - 2016 the market will experience 17% CAGR primarily due to economical growth of developing countries where power demands will outpace the permanent power capacities.
The report covers all geographic regions which are North America, Middle East, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa as well as major countries - U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, UK, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). It identifies major end user industries and provides power rental revenue estimates from each major end user industries for all geographic regions and major countries. It also estimates market by application and generator type for all geographic markets.
This report offers an assessment of the power rental market over the next five years. The rental companies provide a wide range of equipment and services to fulfill any temporary requirement for electricity. The demand for temporary power from utilities, quarrying and mining, events, and shipping are driving demand and increasing revenue share of the market.
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region markets are expected to increase substantially due to load shedding, power shortages, and unreliable grid stability.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
