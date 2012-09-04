New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Datamonitor conducted a primary research survey of 140 psychiatrists across the seven major markets on their schizophrenia treatment choices and prescribing habits. A greater understanding of unmet needs and the factors that influence the prescription of drugs will aid companies in effectively positioning their treatments in the increasingly competitive schizophrenia market.
Scope
- Understand the key unmet needs in the current management of schizophrenia.
- Gauge the attributes of a drug that most influence physician prescribing behavior.
- Review the recommendations of available schizophrenia treatment guidelines.
- Understand which points within the schizophrenia patient care pathway pharmaceutical companies can influence.
- Understand the different marketing strategies for key antipsychotic brands.
Highlights
Psychiatrists rate improved efficacy of treatments for negative symptoms as the greatest unmet need. This unmet need presents a commercial opportunity for novel treatments to achieve product differentiation in the increasingly competitive antipsychotics market.
Treatment options are required for patients with refractory schizophrenia. Therefore, antipsychotics with superior efficacy will be a welcome addition to the physician's armamentarium.
Prescribers' decisions are predominantly influenced by the efficacy of treatments for positive symptoms. New treatments with superior efficacy and tolerability would be welcomed, although they would need to compete with generics and well-established brands.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key areas of unmet need in the current management of schizophrenia?
- How do different attributes of a drug's profile influence psychiatrists' prescribing decisions for their patients with schizophrenia?
- How do schizophrenia patients progress through the care pathway and what do the current treatment guidelines recommend?
- What marketing strategies are most widely employed within the schizophrenia market?
