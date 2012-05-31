Recently published research from GBI Research, "Prescribing Trends in Opioids - Driven by Efficacy Advantages, Opioids to Remain the Mainstay of Breakthrough Pain Management", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Prescribing Trends in Opioids - Driven by Efficacy Advantages, Opioids to Remain the Mainstay of Breakthrough Pain Management", provides in-depth analysis of unmet needs, drivers and barriers that impact the opioids market. The report analyzes current method of practice for various indications including post-operative pain management, osteoarthritis, cancer pain, neuropathic pain and lower back pain. Treatment flow, prescription share, driver and restraints have been analyzed with respect to individual market. Trends followed in opioid abuse and regulations and various strategies applied to control are further analyzed into the report. Furthermore, the report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading products and analyzes the pipeline portfolio that shapes the global prescribing trends in opioids.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Pain is a widespread problem across the world. More than 25% of the total population suffers from some clinically significant pain in a year.
Since pain considerably affects day to day life, its management presents a considerable challenge for physicians. Inadequate pain control remains a major problem across the world. There is an urgent and unmet need to manage these pain related problems accurately. Currently, management of pain is not efficient due to the low rates of treatment seeking and diagnosis. In many cases such as cancer pain, the pain is under-treated in more than half of the cases that take treatment. This is primarily due to the absence of a perfect pain management solution.
Pain management can be most effective only when the underlying disease conditions are cured. However, the indications studied as part of this report do not offer any effective cure. The combination of under managed pain, low awareness, and fear of addiction to some classes of pain medications is preventing people suffering pain from seeking treatment 100% of the time.
The market for pain management therapeutics is comprised of therapies such as opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics, tricyclic antidepressants and anticonvulsants. Many efficacious pain therapies are associated with several unwanted side effects. Opioids, the largest pain therapy class, cause a number of side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, constipation and somnolence, and can cause severe respiratory depression. NSAIDs can cause gastrointestinal (GI) upset, increase cardiovascular risks, and cause kidney and liver damage.
