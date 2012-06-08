Fast Market Research recommends "Pricing and Reimbursement in Brazil - Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Studies to Facilitate Setting of Ceiling Prices for New Drugs" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Pricing and Reimbursement in Brazil - Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Studies to Facilitate Setting of Ceiling Prices for New Drugs". It provides a comprehensive overview of the healthcare system, and pricing and reimbursement process in Brazil with key data, information and analysis of the pricing and reimbursement steps in the country. The report closely scrutinizes the major changes in pharmaceuticals-related pricing and reimbursement in Brazil.
Due to the rapid growth in its economy, Brazil is increasingly becoming an affluent country, one which consistently spends a high proportion of its Gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare (close to 9%, compared to the 10-12% of the US and 4-5% for other emerging nations). Through a comprehensive public health insurance programme, it aims to offer high quality healthcare provisions to the general population. While the pharmaceutical industry has grown due to the favorable regulations implemented by the government over the past two decades, the further growth of the market in Brazil will mainly arise through a direct correlation with GDP growth. This is in contrast to the growth due to an increase in the volume of the healthcare infrastructure witnessed in other emerging economies such as China and India.
The pricing of drugs in Brazil is mainly controlled by the government through various agencies such as the Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria ANVISA which grants the marketing approval and the Camara de Regulacao do Mercado de Medicamentos CMED which is responsible for determining the price of new drugs and any subsequent annual price changes. While 70% of the population is covered under the public health insurance system implemented by the government, this amounts to only about 30% of the total government expenditure on drugs. About 58% of the total healthcare expenditure is accounted for by the private healthcare system. Special programs have been launched by the government to include the essential drug list, chronic diseases and diseases that require specialized treatments. Healthcare reimbursement has been well appreciated in Brazil, and many international health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Red Cross have lauded the efforts of the Brazilian government to reach out to the masses and make available quality healthcare at costs affordable to them.
