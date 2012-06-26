Recently published research from Timetric, "Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how procurement behaviors and strategies in the construction industry are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the critical success factors for supplier selection, future procurement objectives, e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and company size.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Critical success factors for supplier selection
- Future procurement objectives
- E-procurement
Reasons to Purchase
- Identifies and analyzes the important criteria for supplier selection from the point of view of both buyers and suppliers
