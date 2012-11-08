Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Proteomics Market - Instruments, Reagents and Services - Trends and Global Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Proteomics, over the last decade, has gained importance in the field of diagnosis and drug research and development. It has various applications, ranging from identifying proteins and performing a protein expression profile by identifying the protein in a specific state of an organism to analyzing the interaction of proteins in living organisms. It also helps to map the modifications of proteins. Thus, it is evolving into an important tool in the field of life sciences.
The proteomics market is divided into three major segments, namely, instrumentation technology, reagents, and services. Increasing innovations and developments in the field of proteomics instrumentation, availability of funds from various organizations, and increasing research and development expenditure is driving the growth of the instrumentation and reagents market. The services market is expected to witness significant growth with the emergence of proteomics-specific analytical laboratories and an increasing use of bioinformatics tools in proteomics. However, the economic slowdown, and lower adoption rates due to expensive tools and instruments will restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the world (RoW). These four regions are further segmented by major countries. The geographic split for all the sub segments is presented at the regional and country levels. North America is the largest market for proteomics, followed by Europe and Asia. The North American and European markets are expected to grow at a slower pace primarily due to the economic slowdown and saturation of these economies. However, the Asian market, particularly India and China, are expected to witness a boost in demand for proteomics products and is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the estimated economic development.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global proteomics market into instrumentation technology, reagents, and services. All these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the devices market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario. These regions are further analyzed at major country levels.
Global Proteomics Market, by Products
Instrumentation Technology
Protein microarray
Biochips
Microarray instruments
Spectroscopy
Mass spectrometry
NMR spectrometry
Circular dichroism (CD) spectroscopy
X-ray Crystallography
Chromatography
HPLC Systems
Affinity chromatography
Ion chromatography
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Electrophoresis
Gel electrophoresis
