New Market Study Published: 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Italy

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- In 2011, 100% home delivery/takeaway experienced growth in value terms of 2%, as consumers found this option very suitable for their tight schedules. Pizza takeaway dominates, because it is widely engrained in Italian traditions and habits and because of its appealing EUR/Kg price, compared to other takeaway ready meals.
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
