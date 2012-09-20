New Market Study Published: Abrasive & Sandpaper Manufacturing in the US

New Materials research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Rough and tough: Recovery in construction and manufacturing markets will smooth industry growth
Abrasive & Sandpaper Manufacturing in the US
Rough around the edges
Over the past five years, the industry experienced significant declines in demand as a result of the heavy blow the recession dealt to downstream markets. An unprecedented slump in the manufacturing, construction and mining sectors caused industry revenue to contract; however, recovery in these industries is anticipated to revive demand for abrasives manufacturers. Despite this positive upswing, industry growth will be limited by increasing penetration from low-cost imports.
Industry firms manufacture natural or synthetic abrasive products such as: grinding wheels; coated or bonded materials; sandpaper; and other abrasives. Abrasive products are made from a variety of raw materials (e.g. diamonds, garnet, and silica sand); manufactured minerals (e.g. fused alumina and silicon carbide); super abrasives (e.g. synthetic diamond); and metal abrasives (e.g. steel shot, grit and sand).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3M Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chemical Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Abrasive Product Manufacturing in the UK
- Car manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide