New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Acrylic Acid & Its Derivatives Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- Acrylic Acid & Its Derivatives Market - By Derivative Types (Esters/Acrylates - Methyl, Ethyl, Butyl, 2-EH; Polymers - Elastomers, SAP, Water Treatment Polymers; Other Derivatives), Applications & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
Acrylic acid and its derivatives are widely used in industrial processing. These are also used in surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, etc. Growing demands in super absorbent polymers are expected to be the major drivers for the market growth.
The major markets for acrylic acid and its derivatives include surface coatings, adhesives, plastic additives and co-monomers. Acrylic esters include methyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate (2-EHA) and others. It is also used to produce polyacrylic acid or cross-linked polyacrylic acid compounds, which are used in the manufacture of super absorbent polymers. These polymers have wide range of applications in hygienic products, detergents, and waste water treatment chemicals.
This report estimates the market size of Acrylic acid and its derivatives both in terms of volumes and revenues. This study estimates the global market by the end of 2018. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. We have also profiled leading players of this industry including Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Arkema (France), BASF (Germany) etc.
Rising demand of super absorbent polymers
Substitution to higher performance formulations and increasing building and construction industries in emerging countries are the factors driving acrylic polymers into coatings and sealants. However, growing demand for baby diapers in emerging countries such as China and South Korea has been increasing the demand for SAPs and WTPs. This led to growing preference of super absorbent polymers across the globe.
Scope of the Report
The acrylic acid and its derivatives go hand in hand. The value chain has been described in detail in the report. However, the scope of the report covers both acrylic acid and its derivatives markets independently and separately.
This research report categorizes the global market for acrylic acid and its derivatives on the basis of derivative types, applications types, and geography; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets
Based on derivative types:
Acrylic esters
Methyl acrylate
Ethyl acrylate
Butyl acrylate
2-ethylhexyl acrylate
Others
Acrylic polymers
