New Marketing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Agricultural and forestry machinery market sees 13% CAGR over 2007-2012 to reach SR994 million in latter year. Market dominated by foreign producers as imports represent 73% of total value in 2012. Other agricultural and forestry machinery accounts for half of market value in 2012. Agricultural and forestry machinery industry is highly fragmented with micro-sized and small companies dominating. Industry predicted to see 10% CAGR over forecast period.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2921. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Agricultural and Forestry Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2921 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Internet and Other Advertising Means, Outdoor, Press, Radio, Television.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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