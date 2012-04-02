New Market Study Published: Alcoholic Drinks and an Aging Population

Recently published research from Business Insights, "Alcoholic Drinks and an Aging Population", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Consumers aged 50+ represent an attractive and significant market for alcoholic drinks. It's now time to start paying more attention to them: they already represent a large section of society - and their numbers are growing; they are affluent, and they enjoy food, drinks, and convivial experiences. This report provides crucial insight and analysis of the aging population and alcohol consumption.
Scope:
- Review a selection of alcoholic drinks advertising campaigns that have broken new ground by targeting middle aged or older consumers.
- Understand the relative size of each age group for sales of your product. Predict how an aging population will change the markets that you compete in.
- Gain insight into the types of alcoholic drinks that older consumers are buying into now - and what is likely to be popular in the future. .
- Review products in the senior-friendly super-premium segment, as well as products that claim to benefit heart health, weight management and skincare.
- Understand how the needs, preferences and aspirations of 50+ consumers differ from those of younger adults.
Report Highlights
The 50+ age group makes up 31% of the world's population and accounts for 30% of global spending on alcoholic drinks (though a lower share of volume). This age group accounts for 40% of wine spending, 37% of spirits spending and 22% of spending on beer, cider and FABs.
The 50+ age group typically accounts for about a half of all consumer spending and many want to live in style with premium products because they believe that have earned it. However, it is estimated that only 10% of marketing is directed at the 50+ age group, such that half of this group believes that businesses have little interest in their needs.
There is an opportunity for no, low, and lower alcohol products, because seniors are the most likely of all age groups to moderate or abstain from drinking. Older consumers are also interested in dietary products (low/no calorie/carb/sugar etc) which currently make up about 2% of new alcoholic drink launches.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- How does spending on beer, wine and spirits change as people age? How does it shift between categories within these three types of drink?
- What are the key lessons to be learned in marketing to the 50+ age group?
- How have some alcoholic drinks companies started to practice ageless marketing?
- Which spirits categories are popular with older consumers but have not yet developed a significant super-premium segment?
- What is the most common medical concern for people in the 50+ age group and how have Japanese wine makers been addressing this issue?
