New Market Study Published: Algeria Infrastructure Report 2014

New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The Algerian construction sector has performed well in 2013 and we see this trend to continue into 2014. After a change of the historical construction data by the Bank of Algeria, from -5.9% year - on -year [y-o-y] to 1.51% y-o-y in 2011, we have revised our outlook of the Algerian construction value to be in line with these modifications. Strong revenues from oil and gas resources and energy exports have allowed the Algerian government to assign US$286bn for investment in infrastructure in five years. Reasonable growth rates and rising oil prices, as well as a period of political stability, in relation to neighbouring countries, are helping to maintain Algeria's inflows of foreign investment. Over the 10-year forecast period we expect average y-o-y growth will be 5.9%, from 2014 to 2023, with industry value to stand at US$ 57.04bn by the end of this period.
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The key trends and developments in Algeria's Infrastructure sector are:
- At the Algeria Infrastructure Summit held in September 2012, plans for the enhancement of the country's infrastructure sector were announced. A total of US$286bn will be invested in an infrastructure development program. In particular, US$156bn government investments are planned for new projects and US$110bn will be allocated for the modernisation/development of current rail and road projects. In addition an approximate US$20bn has been allocated to developing the country's water resources. The government plans to build 32 new water dams and 25 large water transfer systems with a total value of US$10bn; 40 wastewater treatment plants with a value of US$1bn; Irrigation and drainage projects amounting to US$700mn and water distribution systems for 37 cities amounting to US$1bn. A further US$114.4bn will be dedicated to the development of education, healthcare and housing infrastructure.
- Algeria's Tourism Minister announced that the government is planning to carry out and complete 713 hospitality projects by 2016, including the building of over 480 hotels in major cities.
- The government is keen to diversify its power sector, with the Ministry of Energy and Mining highlighting coal, nuclear and renewable energy as possible resources to exploit. The latter of the options is receiving the greatest level of conviction from the government, thanks to the Algerian Council of Ministers' approval of a national policy for renewable energy sources. The extremely ambitious programme aims to install 22GW of electricity capacity by 2030, with about 12GW coming from renewables. The ministry's goal is to meet up to 40% of Algeria's energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. It is estimated that the necessary investment will be between $90 and $120 billion through 2030.
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