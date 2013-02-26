New Market Study Published: Algeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Algeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- BMI View: We remain optimistic about Algeria's longer term potential as a pharmaceutical market, underpinned by economic and demographic factors. Our view is supported by a number of investments into the local manufacturing sector made by foreign players in recent months, in partnerships with local companies. However, the country does pose numerous operational risks, which will continue to hamper the development of its full potential until the deficiencies are successfully addressed.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Pharmaceuticals: DZD218.52bn (US$3.00bn) in 2011 to DZD239.44bn (US$3.19bn) in 2012; +9.6% in local currency terms and +6.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
- Healthcare: DZD530.66bn (US$7.28bn) in 2011 to DZD585.52bn (US$7.81bn) in 2012; +10.3% in local currency terms and +7.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
- Medical devices: DZD28.26bn (US$388mn) in 2011 to DZD30.83bn (US$411mn) in 2012; +9.1% in local currency terms and +6.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
Risk/Reward Rating: In Q112, Algeria retains its composite score of 46.6 out of the maximum 100 points and also its place as the 14th most attractive Middle East and Africa (MEA) pharmaceutical market, out of the 30 countries surveyed within the region. Despite above-average rewards opportunities, Algeria continues to be viewed as a very risky market, both on the industry and the country side, with this quarter's score for overall risks remaining at just 34 out of 100.
Key Trends And Developments:
- In September 2012, leading Algerian drugmaker Saidal signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Kuwait-based North Africa Holding Company (NorAH), with a view to producing cancer drugs. The EUR25mn factory, which will be built in Ageria, is expected to be operational by the start of 2015. The new facility, which is slated to produce up to 17 cancer products, will aim to reduce import reliance. The JV has been named Saidal North Africa Manufacturing (SNM).
- In August 2012, Algerian company Groupe Benhamadi Antar Trade was reported to be expecting to complete the construction of two pharmaceutical plants in Sidi Abdallah by April 2013, according to the statements made by the CEO of the group's subsidiary, Concor, Miloud Bouderbala. The two factories, currently under construction in partnership with an unnamed Jordanian firm, are intended to reduce drug imports into Algeria.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Sweden Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2011
- Slovenia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Estonia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Netherlands Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- South Korea Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Chile Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013