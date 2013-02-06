New Market Study Published: ALR Technologies Inc. (ALRT) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "ALR Technologies Inc. (ALRT) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- ALR Technologies Inc. (ALRT), formerly Mo Betta Corp., is a medical device company. It carries out the business of designing, marketing, and distributing technology-based products used to help the people to achieve better health and well-being. The company's major business markets are the providers of health insurance and the providers of disease and case management services including the home care industry. ALRT's flsgship products include ALRT Health-e-Connect patient monitoring system and ALRT Medication Reminder devices. The company markets and sells its products across the regions of the US. ALRT is headquartered in Georgia, the US.
The company intends to introduce and market its HeC system for medical clinics and health professionals across the US. It also seeks to obtain regulatory clearance and establish selling operations/agreements for sales and distribution in Canada, Europe, Australia and selected countries in Asia and South America.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the ALR Technologies Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
