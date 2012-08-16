New Market Study Published: Analgesics in Switzerland

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Analgesics in Switzerland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Demand for analgesics in Switzerland continued to rise during 2011 as a result of busier lifestyles and rising stress levels, a situation which is leading to higher numbers of Swiss people suffering from stress-related ailments. There has recently been an upsurge in stress-related ailments as the increasingly hectic schedules of Swiss people leave them with little time to recuperate from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. Many Swiss people do not think that it is necessary to visit a...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
