New Market Study Published: Analgesics in Thailand

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Sales value of analgesics recorded Bt4.1 billion in 2012, presenting the increase in demand for the relevant products to relieve pain and weak health conditions aroused by the hardship in the aftermath of the floods and the sedentary lifestyles of people residing in the cities. Rise in cost of living coupled with the economic slowdown forced more Thais in the working class to work harder and risk worse health conditions due to the lack of time for exercise and rest. In addition, the more...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
