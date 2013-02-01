New Market Study Published: AnaZyme, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- AnaZyme, LLC, (AnaZyme) is a diagnostic assay company. The company was established in collaboration with researchers from the Bioengineering Department at UC San Diego. It was created as a direct result from the research and development of InfammaGen, a new therapy that reduces morbidity and mortality related to multi-organ failure and death as a result of acute shock. Researchers have discovered various biomarkers to diagnose the onset of shock and its progression during treatment. Three assays have been created from these biomarkers in both animal and human samples. The three assays include exhaled breath-based assay to detect volatile compounds; blood-based assay to detect specific enzymes and blood-based assay to detect the absence of specific compounds. These assays can be run on commercially available general purpose laboratory instruments and current hospital testing devices. AnaZyme is headquartered in San Diego, California, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the AnaZyme, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Innovia LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Tissue Regeneration Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Proplex Technologies, Llc - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BioMarker Strategies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Pop Test LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis.
- Autoimmune Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Veridex, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- GeNO, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- MAQUET Cardiovascular, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis