New Market Study Published: Angola Mining Report Q3 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Angola Mining Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- We forecast that Angola's Mining industry will grow by 3.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2012 in real terms. Growth is expected to remain stable thereafter with diamonds providing the main thrust for production growth over the medium term. However, we note increasing interest in new areas of mining including iron ore and phospahtes. Real growth in mining is forecast to average 3.98% y-o-y during the five years to 2016.
China Driving Industry Diversification
Q212 saw further developments in the growing relationship between Angola's mining sector and the country's largest export market, China, with news that the governments of the two countries are analysing ways of strengthening trade links between the two countries. Speaking in Macau, China, Angola's ambassador to China, Joao Garcia Bires, revealed that both governments were looking at ways to develop the range of minerals and metals exported by Angola to China. According to Macauhub News Agency, this diversification away from diamond exports could see Angolan miners export iron and copper ore as well as other mining products. In return, Angola could be expected to receive assistance with its development programme in the form of machinery and other products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Endiama Initiates New Phase Of Prospecting
In March 2012 Endiama announced it was to initiate a major new prospecting phase in Angola's Moxico province in the east central region of the country. The project would see diamond mining return to the province after a hiatus of several decades and would be assisted by the work of artisanal miners in its initial phase. In the same month, Russian state-owned diamond firm ALROSA announced completion of a preliminary geographic survey in the south eastern region of the country. The survey, which was initiated in May 2011 in partnership with Endiama, is at a 30% stage of completion. A spokesperson for ALROSA said that the survey had revealed a 'very high' likelihood of kimberlite diamond deposits in the region. This view was seconded by Endiama, who indicated the survey was due for completion by the end of 2012, after which prospecting would begin.
Regulatory Environment
The long-awaited introduction of a new Angolan mining code finally came to fruition in September 2011 and is expected to prove a positive force in increasing mining activity. The new code compiles existing mining legislation to create an integrated approach to managing the prospecting, exploration and exploitation of mineral resources within the country's borders. Furthermore, the code follows the practice of other African states in recognising the distinction between 'strategic' and 'ordinary' mineral resources. For more information on the mining code, refer to the Regulatory Developments section of this report.
Key Players
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- United States Mining Report Q3 2012
- China Mining Report Q3 2012
- Canada Mining Report Q3 2012
- Kazakhstan Mining Report Q3 2012
- Mining Monthly Deal Analysis - April 2012: M&A and Investment Trends
- Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- The Polish Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. - Strategy and SWOT Report