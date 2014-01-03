New Market Study Published: Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The Antibiotics Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in antibiotics partnering deals
Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
Antibiotics partnering contract documents
Top antibiotics deals by value
The Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibiotics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
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This report provides details of the latest antibiotics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Antibiotics
- Aminoglycosides
- Cephalosporin
- Clindamycin
- Macrolides
- Penicillin
- Quinolones
- Sulfonamides
- Tetracycline
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains over 180 links to online copies of actual antibiotics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How aresalesand payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Japan, Abbott Laboratories, Abraxis BioScience, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Adnexus Therapeutics, Adolor, AEterna Zentaris, Affymax, Agensys, Alfacell, Allergan, Ambit Biosciences, Amgen, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Anesiva, Archemix, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, ArQule, Array Biopharma, ARYx Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Athersys, Atley Pharmaceuticals, Auriga Laboratories, Aventis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Barrier Therapeutics, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, BioMerieux, Biovail, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardiome Pharma, Celgene, Cell Genesys, Cepheid, ChemoCentryx, Cornerstone Biopharma, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Critical Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, CV Therapeutics, Cypress Bioscience, Cytokinetics, Daiichi Sankyo, DepoMed, Dey Pharma, DoctorDirectory, DOR BioPharma, Dyax, Dynavax Technologies, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Facet Biotechnology, Forest Laboratories, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Galderma, Genentech, Genzyme, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, GTx, Hyperion Therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Immunomedics, Impax Laboratories, Incyte, Inspire Pharmaceuticals, InterMune, InVentiv Health, Ipsen, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, La Jolla Pharmaceutical, Macrogenics, MAP Pharmaceuticals, Maxygen, Medivation, Menarini, Merck and Co, Merck KGaA, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Metabasis Therapeutics, Micromet, MiddleBrook Pharmaceutical, Millennium, Mylan Laboratories, Nektar Therapeutics, Novartis, Novartis Consumer Health, Novo Nordisk, Nycomed, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Orexigen Therapeutics, Ortho Biotech, Par Pharmaceutical, PDL BioPharma, Pfizer, PhotoMedex, Procter & Gamble, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, Sanofi-Pasteur, Sanofi, Santarus, Schering-Plough, Seattle Genetics, Serono, Sigma-Tau, Solvay, Somaxon Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Strativa Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Synta Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, TAP Pharmaceutical, Targacept, Tercica, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Tibotec, Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Ucyclyd Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Veracyte, Vernalis, Vical, Victory Pharma, Warner Chilcott, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth, Xenoport, Zogenix, ZymoGenetics
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