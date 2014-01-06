New Market Study Published: Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Antibodies
- Antibody-drug conjugates
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Murine mAb
- Chimeric mAb
- Humanized mAb
- Human aAb
- Polyclonal Antibodies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report contains over 1,100 links to online copies of actual antibody deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in antibody dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading antibody deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Japan, Abbott Laboratories, Abraxis BioScience, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Adnexus Therapeutics, Adolor, AEterna Zentaris, Affymax, Agensys, Alfacell, Allergan, Ambit Biosciences, Amgen, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Anesiva, Archemix, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, ArQule, Array Biopharma, ARYx Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Athersys, Atley Pharmaceuticals, Auriga Laboratories, Aventis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Barrier Therapeutics, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, BioMerieux, Biovail, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardiome Pharma, Celgene, Cell Genesys, Cepheid, ChemoCentryx, Cornerstone Biopharma, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Critical Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, CV Therapeutics, Cypress Bioscience, Cytokinetics, Daiichi Sankyo, DepoMed, Dey Pharma, DoctorDirectory, DOR BioPharma, Dyax, Dynavax Technologies, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Facet Biotechnology, Forest Laboratories, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Galderma, Genentech, Genzyme, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, GTx, Hyperion Therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Immunomedics, Impax Laboratories, Incyte, Inspire Pharmaceuticals, InterMune, InVentiv Health, Ipsen, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, La Jolla Pharmaceutical, Macrogenics, MAP Pharmaceuticals, Maxygen, Medivation, Menarini, Merck and Co, Merck KGaA, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Metabasis Therapeutics, Micromet, MiddleBrook Pharmaceutical, Millennium, Mylan Laboratories, Nektar Therapeutics, Novartis, Novartis Consumer Health, Novo Nordisk, Nycomed, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Orexigen Therapeutics, Ortho Biotech, Par Pharmaceutical, PDL BioPharma, Pfizer, PhotoMedex, Procter & Gamble, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, Sanofi-Pasteur, Sanofi, Santarus, Schering-Plough, Seattle Genetics, Serono, Sigma-Tau, Solvay, Somaxon Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Strativa Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Synta Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, TAP Pharmaceutical, Targacept, Tercica, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Tibotec, Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Ucyclyd Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Veracyte, Vernalis, Vical, Victory Pharma, Warner Chilcott, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth, Xenoport, Zogenix, ZymoGenetics
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