Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel and Footwear in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Demand for apparel and footwear continued to fall in 2013; albeit at a slower pace than in the previous two years. Greeks continued to face difficulties due to high unemployment and low disposable incomes, and consumer confidence remained low. However, the demand for apparel and footwear seemed to be reaching its bottom, with not much more room left for further steep declines. Discounting at the same time remained prevalent, resulting in value sales falling at a faster rate than volume sales.
Euromonitor International's Apparel and Footwear in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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