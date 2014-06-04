New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Venezuelan culture favours fashionable clothes and modern looks. Most consumers, even in less affluent groups, wish to mirror international trends and always appearing in line with these is considered "up-to-date". Global brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger and Zara, are often preferred to local offers, not only by upper- and middle-income, but also by low-income consumers. Imitations are widely accepted as often it is not easy to differentiate the origin at first glance. Despite the general fashion sense, 2013 was a tough year for most Venezuelan families. Price increases on many goods and services surpassed growth in family incomes. Consumers had to cut expenditure on non-basic items, which meant avoiding visits to their favourite apparel stores and delaying the replacement of some clothes and footwear. They also traded down because prices of many middle- and high-quality items increased almost in line with the free market exchange rate, which recorded changes of 500% in 2013. As an overall result, many brands suffered lower volume sales.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Venezuela market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers channel in Venezuela?
- Who are the leading retailers in Venezuela?
- How are clothing and footwear specialists competing against the grocers?
- How is the internet affecting clothing and footwear specialists?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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