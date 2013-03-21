Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Arcadia’s total group sales were virtually flat in the year to August 2012 at £2,678.0m. However, there was a big contrast between the performance of UK retail (excluding online) l-f-ls, down 3.2%, and e-commerce sales, up 20.0% in the UK. This Verdict company briefing includes estimated sales data and market shares for Arcadia's total clothing, womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories.



Scope of this Report



- Justify and inform development of having an international presence by uncovering Arcadia's challenges and opportunities in the markets it operates in.

- Benchmark Arcadia's performance in clothing by using forecast sales mixes for 2013 across womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories.

- Compare your allocation of space with Arcadia's womenswear fascias by uncovering Verdict's data on the space dedicated to over 10 product categories.

- Understand how Arcadia has entered new markets by uncovering its international presence and its plans for the future.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



Report Highlights



Taking brands upmarket to sidestep competition can improve differentiation, but doing so with the likes of Dorothy Perkins and Burton would not be easy. We expect Arcadia to put further emphasis on cost cutting and margin gains in the UK to make up for the loss of sales that the less successful brands in its line-up are experiencing.



Miss Selfridge is edging towards Topshop, being more fashion forward and prices stretching upwards, so it needs to be careful to ensure it covers the ground between value operators like Primark, as well as lower middle market player New Look, and Topshop, otherwise it risks creating a gap in the market for a competitor to take advantage of.



We believe Topman still has an unexploited opportunity for more design led tailoring, as consumer demands for this product increase. So far in the mass market only Zara has really started to introduce styling to formal wear, making it an ideal area of focus for Topman.



Reasons to Get this Report



- How has the incorporation of BHS impacted Arcadia's overall performance over the last three years, and how has the retailer dealt with this?

- Which clothing sectors offer Arcadia the most growth potential and which brands could do with more attention than others and why?

- How should Arcadia differentiate its clothing offer across its fascias and compete with growing rivals like Primark, Inditex and H&M?

- Which areas of the business is Arcadia investing in and how will it fund international growth going forward?



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.



Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research