New Market Study Published: Asia Beverage Forecasts March

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Asia Beverage Forecasts March"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Extracted from Canadean's Global Beverage Forecasts report, Asia Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 14 markets (China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) plus a regional summary. Aggregated totals for non-profiled countries are also given to obtain a complete regional picture.
Product analysis is broken down in to 23 beverage categories (packaged water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea, iced/rtd coffee, sports drinks, energy drinks, bulk/HOD water, dairy drinks, hot coffee, hot tea, beer, cider, spirits, flavoured alcoholic beverages, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, wine).
Measures include million litres and litres per capita data for 1999 to 2010 actuals, plus 2011 provisional figures and forecasts to 2017. Data is provided in Excel format, with supporting text in Acrobat pdf for ten key markets.
Key Highlights
Asia regional summary
Individual data on 14 Asian markets plus supporting text for 10
Volumes for 23 individual beverage categories
Data measured in million litres and litres per capita
Historical trends - 1999 to 2010 actuals
Latest provisional figures for 2011
Forecasts to 2017
Scope
Historic consumption of beverage categories reported from 1999 to 2010 along with provisional figures of 2011 and forecasts till 2017
Reasons to Get this Report
Canadean's Asia Beverage Forecasts provides historical and forecast consumption trends for key beverage categories across 14 markets.
Updated with 2010 actual volumes, 2011 provisional figures and latest forecasts to 2017.
Facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time either by category, country or region and determine share of throat.
