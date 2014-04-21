Recently published research from Canadean, "Asia Beverage Forecasts March 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Published by Canadean, Asia Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 1999 to 2013 provisional and 2014 to 2019 forecasts for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down into 30 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, wine, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, FABs, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Rapid urbanization in Asia, particularly in China, India and Japan, is fuelling demand for beverages. Many consumers are enjoying more disposable income alongside economic growth. This is tempting more and more manufacturers into this region, attracted by its huge potential, where per capita consumption is often still low in global terms.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Manufacturers are reaching out to younger consumers via extensive marketing campaigns, which offer convenient products for 'on the go' lifestyles, particularly in soft drinks categories such as energy drinks and still drinks. Improved distribution and lower priced offerings have also impacted the region.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 28 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (1999-2013 provisional and 2014-2019 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million litres and litres per capita
Supporting analysis for the individual beverage categories
Asia Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 14 markets: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam , plus a regional balancer.
Supporting text for 10 markets.
Key Market Issues
Across the region, as consumers are becoming more health conscious, packaged water and bulk/HOD water is experiencing significant growth. Furthermore, the growth rate of carbonates is slowing in some parts of the region.
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