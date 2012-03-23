New Market Study Published: Asia Carbonates Report 2011

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- An essential guide for soft drinks professionals worldwide, the Asia Carbonates Report forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
Comprising of data tables and supporting text, the report provides information at a regional and country level. Data includes carbonates consumption (million litres & litres per capita) from 2005 to 2010, with forecasts to 2014. Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2009 and 2010 actuals, plus forecasts for 2011). Leading companies' market shares for 2009 and 2010 are provided. A market valuation is provided for each country and, where applicable, new products in 2010 are identified. Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, private label.
Key Highlights
- 14 individual country profiles and a regional overview
- Historic consumption data by region and by country, 2005-2010
- Forecast consumption data by region and by country, 2011-2014
- Top Flavour segmentation data by country
- Regular vs Low Calorie segmentation data by country
- Key packaging data (material, refillability, multi vs single serve) by country
- Distribution (on- vs off-premise) splits by country
- Leading companies' % market shares
- 2010 market valuation by country
- Market commentary including current and emerging trends
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report provides data on Carbonates consumption from 2005 to 2010 and forecasts to 2014 at a regional and country level. The report also provides market shares for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution.
Reasons to Get this Report
Published by Canadean, the Asia Carbonates report is an essential guide for carbonated soft drinks professionals worldwide
This 128 page report includes a regional summary along with individual country profiles on 14 markets
Compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers on-the-ground
Canadean's in-depth methodology provides consistent, reliable data which has been researched and built from brand data upwards
