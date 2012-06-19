New Market Study Published: Asian Speciality Drinks in Thailand

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Asian Speciality Drinks in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Asian speciality drinks in the Thai market composes of Asian still RTD tea and RTD Asian juice drinks. More than 95% of sales in both total value and volume terms come from Asian still RTD tea. Thus, Asian speciality drinks is mainly driven by Asian still RTD tea. The slump in RTD green tea sales during 2005-2007 was a major factor negatively affecting Asian speciality drinks during that period, while the improvement in RTD green tea stimulated strong improvements in Asian speciality drinks in...
Euromonitor International's Asian Speciality Drinks in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Juice Drinks, Asian Still RTD Tea, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Other Asian Speciality Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
