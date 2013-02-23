New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "ASP7374 (Seasonal Influenza Vaccines) Forecast and Market Analysis". Seasonal Influenza is a respiratory infection caused by influenza virus that results in mild to severe symptoms, such as fever, cold and cough. The market is heavily driven by the sales of prophylactic vaccine treatments to prevent infection. Currently, trivalent intramuscular vaccines such as Sanofi's Fluzone and Vaxigrip, GlaxoSmithKline's Fluarix and FluLaval and Novartis' Fluvirin garner the majority stake of the market. However, with the entrance of vaccines with novel routes of administration, such as AstraZeneca's intranasal FluMist and Sanofi's Fluzone IntraDermal, GlobalData projects a dramatic shift favoring the adoption of such vaccines over the traditional intramuscular vaccines. GlobalData also anticipates that manufacturers that launch quadrivalent formulations will steal market share, patient share, and revenue from the trivalent influenza vaccines currently available.
ASP7374 (UMN-0502) is a recombinant protein-based vaccine manufactured using a baculovirus expression vector system. UMN Pharma obtained the rights to vaccine development for FluBlok in various Asian countries, including Japan, China, and South Korea, from Protein Sciences Corporation, and subsequently set about to develop UMN-0502 as its own seasonal influenza vaccine. Since the deal, UMN Pharma has licensed the product to Astellas Pharma as part of a development collaboration between the companies.
Scope
- Overview of seasonal influenza, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on ASP7374 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for ASP7374 from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for Japan
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition n by understanding the changing competitive landscape for seasonal influenza
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of ASP7374 performance
- Obtain sales forecast for ASP7374 from 2012 to 2022 in Japan.
