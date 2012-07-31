New Market Study Published: Athletic & Sporting Goods Manufacturing in the US

New Consumer Goods market report from IBISWorld: "Athletic & Sporting Goods Manufacturing in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Shaping up: Despite overseas competition, sales of athletic equipment will pick up
Despite rising competition from imports, the industry is set to experience modest growth due to a large proportion of the population participating in sports and increased health consciousness. Furthermore, as the economy increasingly improves, downstream demand from sporting goods retailers will revive, stimulating demand for manufacturers.
Following the design of sample products, operators in this industry buy raw materials and transform them into a range of sporting and athletic goods (except apparel and footwear). Examples include balls for sports (baseball, football, basketball) and outdoor equipment (fishing, hunting, camping). The finished products are then marketed to wholesalers and retailers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
