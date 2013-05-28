New Market Study Published: ATM Cards in Norway

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in Norway"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Norway is aiming to become the first cashless country, with consumers being encouraged to pay using cards. Norway is trying to implement electronic payments in all possible areas. More retailing channels accept various card types. Indeed, even local grocery markets accept card payments, although not all of them allow payment with foreign issued cards.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
