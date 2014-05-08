New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Cards in circulation continued to post a robust increase, rising by 16% in 2013. This can be attributed to the improvement of the banked population and the rise in the number of rural banks issuing ATM cards. Volume and value transactions, on the other hand, recorded more moderate performances, at 8% and 7% respectively. Growth is due to expansion of ATM terminals in both urban and rural areas of the country, as banks and ATM networks invest to improve accessibility and better serve their...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Philippines report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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