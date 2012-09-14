New Market Study Published: Atomic International - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Atomic International - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Atomic International (AI) is a nuclear energy company, based in the US. It supplies radiation therapy rooms and advanced radiation protection systems. The company handles the multitude of details of designing and constructing innovative radiation therapy rooms. It provides a wide range of radiation shielding products and systems for nuclear power plants and their infrastructure. AI offers various room types such as Linear Accelerator Rooms, Particle Therapy Facilities, HDR/Brachytherapy Rooms, Positron Emission Tomogrpahy (PET)/C.T Rooms, Orthovoltage and Special Procedure Rooms, Cyberknife Rooms, Gammaknife Rooms, Industrial/Aerospace Applications. It provides specific protective items, which includes isotope containers, gloveboxes and shielded forklift used for handling radioactive elements. The company also offers design, installation, testing and calibration services. It provides its products and services to various industries such as architects, engineers, physicists, contractors, medical, administration, sterilization and nuclear industries. The company is headquartered in Frederick, Pennsylvania, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Atomic International portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
