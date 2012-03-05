New Market Study Published: Australia Soft Drinks Review 2011

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Australia Soft Drinks Review 2011"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Canadean's Soft Drinks Reviews cover twelve beverage categories (where relevant): Bottled Water, Bulk/HOD Water, Carbonates, Juice, Nectars, Still Drinks, Squash/Syrups, Fruit Powders, Iced/RTD Tea Drinks, Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks, Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks.
Data includes historical consumption trends (2005 to 2010), plus latest forecasts for 2011 and projections to 2014. Segmentation data, packaging analysis and distribution splits are provided by individual beverage category, as is 2010 market valuation (value at consumer price) and leading companies' % market share.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, outlook, segmentation, private label, marketing, pricing/valuation, packaging and distribution.
New products for 2010 are also featured.
Key Highlights
- Data provided for individual soft drinks categories
- Historical consumption volumes (million litres and per capita) 2005 to 2010
- Latest forecasts for 2011 plus projections to 2014 (million litres and per capita)
- Supporting text including market commentary on current and emerging trends
- Segment analysis (flavour, carbonated vs still, regular vs low calorie, ambient vs chilled, mineral/spring vs table, RTD/concentrate vs powdered - where applicable)
- Packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable, single serve vs multi serve)
- Distribution splits (off- vs on-premise)
- Leading companies' percentage market shares
- 2010 market valuation (value at consumer price)
- New products and marketing activity for 2010
Scope
This Soft Drinks Review report cover the following twelve beverage categories (where relevant) in Australia
- Bottled Water
- Bulk/HOD Water
- Carbonates
- Juice
- Nectars
- Still Drinks
- Squash/Syrups
- Fruit Powders
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks
- Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks
- Sports Drinks
- Energy Drinks
Reasons to Get this Report
Compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks database, the Australia Soft Drinks Review provides a comprehensive overview of the soft drinks market in Australia.
The report is an essential read for anyone with an interest in soft drinks in Australia and is an excellent way of quickly gaining an understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market.
