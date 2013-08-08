New Market Study Published: Austria Telecommunications Report Q3 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Austria's all-important mobile market reported slower than expected growth in 2012 as the weaker domestic economy weighed on consumer spending and made operators' low-cost 'no frills' services more appealing than ever. Market saturation also has a role to play in the slowdown of growth and operators must work harder to extract more value from the customers they already have. The postpaid user base contracted slightly as a result and was buoyed only by the higher value service from 3 Austria. This leaves some interesting opportunities in the MVNO space, and Tele2 and UPC appear to be ready to move in on the converged services opportunity.
Key Data
- We believe the mobile market registered its first-ever quarter of decline in Q113, although data from Hutchison will not be released until Q313. This was mostly due to purging inactive subscribers from user bases following the merger of 3 Austria and Orange, as well as Yesss! and A1 Telekom Austria.
- Price competition and cuts to mobile termination rates continued to drive down monthly ARPU in the mobile market. Data reported by Telekom Austria and T-Mobile showed respective declines of 16.2% and 17.6% y-o-y to Q113.
- Regulatory data show that the amount of data consumed is rapidly rising. In Q412, this was an increase of 62.1% y-o-y for a total of 21,570TBps.
- Data from Telekom Austria indicated the first signs of IP substitution, with total SMS sent down 10.3% y-o-y to 724.3mn in Q412.
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Key Trends & Developments
The acquisition of Orange by Hutchison Whampoa was completed in January 2013 after the European Commission and domestic regulatory authorities approved the deal in December 2012. The merger reduces the number of operators in the market from four to three.
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