New Market Study Published: AutoGenomics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "AutoGenomics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- AutoGenomics, Inc. (AutoGenomics) is a manufacturer of automated and integrated solution, based in the US. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets molecular diagnostic products for the in-vitro diagnostic markets. Its products include INFINITI system which automates the discrete processes of genetic testing performed by clinical laboratories. INFINITI system consists of the INFINITI Analyzer and the consumable products used to run tests on its system, including the BioFilmChip Microarray and the Intellipac Reagent Management Module. The company's products are used in the fields of genetic disorders, cancer, infectious diseases and pharmacogenetics. It is partnered with American International Biotechnology Services. The company products are certified with ISO 13485 for its quality management systems. AutoGenomics is headquartered in Vista, California, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the AutoGenomics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- bioMerieux S.A. (BIM) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (853) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Innovia LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- GE Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis