New Market Study Published: Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Automotive Manufacturing industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global automotive manufacturing industry grew by 6.3% in 2011 to reach a value of $1,435.5 billion.
In 2016, the global automotive manufacturing industry is forecast to have a value of $2,025.4 billion, an increase of 41.1% since 2011.
The global automotive manufacturing industry grew by 4.3% in 2011 to reach a volume of 136,589.6 thousand units.
In 2016, the global automotive manufacturing industry is forecast to have a volume of 189,775.7 thousand units, an increase of 38.9% since 2011.
Cars is the largest segment of the global automotive manufacturing industry, accounting for 55.9% of the industry's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 47.4% of the global automotive manufacturing industry value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
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